Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $956,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 958,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $80,385,000 after acquiring an additional 224,640 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock worth $10,707,543. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.80. 506,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,257,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

