Insider Selling: Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Chairman Sells 53,197 Shares of Stock

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,562.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 838,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,306,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SANM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 27,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. Sanmina Corp has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SANM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

