Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Sells 502 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total value of $578,585.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,171,830.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $7.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,135.43. 19,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,534. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,216.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,156.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 75,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Markel by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 283,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,073.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

