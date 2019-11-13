Insider Selling: Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,415,716.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. 249,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,125. The company has a quick ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

