Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 1,104 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arthur C. Butcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,329 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $265,691.42.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 88,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

