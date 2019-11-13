Insider Selling: Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $462,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $479,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Steven Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Mark Steven Lynch sold 11,550 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $482,674.50.

On Thursday, August 15th, Mark Steven Lynch sold 35,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,960,350.00.

APPN stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.99. Appian Corp has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $62.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The business had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in Appian by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 603,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Appian by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Appian by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPN. BidaskClub cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.16.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

