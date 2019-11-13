Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys 11 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill purchased 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,374 ($17.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151.14 ($197.49).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 11 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84) per share, for a total transaction of £141.79 ($185.27).

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,504 ($19.65) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,296.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,253.62. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,468 ($19.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $840.04 million and a PE ratio of 28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXIG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,316 ($17.20).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

