Insider Buying: AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Purchases 114,044 Shares of Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider John Rennocks acquired 114,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £11,404.40 ($14,901.87).

AFC stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9.65 ($0.13). 3,586,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.22. AFC Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.78 ($0.11). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.86. The company has a market cap of $42.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cranleigh, the United Kingdom.

