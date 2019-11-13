Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IOSP. CL King initiated coverage on Innospec in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.83. The company had a trading volume of 106,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,781. Innospec has a one year low of $53.07 and a one year high of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Innospec’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

In related news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,054.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 420,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,412,000 after acquiring an additional 213,673 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

