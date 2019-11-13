INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

IDEXY opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

