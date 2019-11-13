Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 116,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDB. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

INDB traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,765. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Independent Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $26,209.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $170,640.00. Insiders sold a total of 35,098 shares of company stock worth $2,790,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

