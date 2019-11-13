II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. II-VI updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20-0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. II-VI has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $43.49.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other II-VI news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on II-VI from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price objective on II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.