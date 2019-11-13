IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.57.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.31. 390,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 0.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $294.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.