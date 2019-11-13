ICU Medical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 663 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,151% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $57,251.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,519.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $343,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,451 shares of company stock worth $862,736 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 70.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,389.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.18. 376,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,110. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.91. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $148.89 and a twelve month high of $259.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.44.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

