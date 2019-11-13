IBM Retirement Fund Sells 53 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,411.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,295.12. 70,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,794. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,245.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,182.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,322.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.