IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,232 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.2% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 43.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 77.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 543,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after acquiring an additional 237,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.74. 1,092,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,377,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $76.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.