IBM Retirement Fund Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.27. 3,769,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $119.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,750 shares of company stock worth $10,236,850. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

