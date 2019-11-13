IBM Retirement Fund Has $2 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.01. 939,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,565. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $306.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,095 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

