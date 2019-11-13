HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,341,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $31,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in HUYA by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HUYA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in HUYA by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,395,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,125. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.80 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. HUYA Inc – has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HUYA shares. ValuEngine cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

