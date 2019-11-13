Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.46.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Humana to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.90. 618,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,599. Humana has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $336.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.92 and a 200 day moving average of $272.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.