Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Issues Earnings Results

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($1.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million.

NYSE:HZN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,760. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.33. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.50 price target on shares of Horizon Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 61,599 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $240,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 8,944 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,686.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,728.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,543 shares of company stock worth $333,073. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.