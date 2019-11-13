Honest (HNST) One Day Volume Tops $10,443.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $304,969.00 and $10,443.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00241558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.01467693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00149891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,022,073 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

