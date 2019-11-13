Homrich & Berg Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 495,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 86,542 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $46.83.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

