Homrich & Berg Reduces Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,342,000 after acquiring an additional 525,023 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,937,000 after purchasing an additional 514,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,331,000 after purchasing an additional 817,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,378,000 after purchasing an additional 552,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,241,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. 5,256,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

