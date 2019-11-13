Homrich & Berg Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $24.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,753.27. 246,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,252. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,758.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,838.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,400.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

