Homrich & Berg Has $1.08 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 168,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 869.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,654. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.57. 3,918,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.