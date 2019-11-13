Homrich & Berg Grows Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Mplx were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Mplx by 106.2% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 204,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105,351 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mplx by 6,647.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mplx by 53.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. 2,627,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,812. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.34%.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.