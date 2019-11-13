Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 44,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.77.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $233.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.