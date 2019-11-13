Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.08. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $238.99. The firm has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

