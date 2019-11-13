Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) CEO Sells $8,924,720.36 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,816,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,718. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

