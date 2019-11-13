Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Update

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the September 30th total of 812,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 68,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 273,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

