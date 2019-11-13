HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.00

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 172.98 ($2.26), with a volume of 40172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.80 ($2.27).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.66.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

