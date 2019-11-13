Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,182,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,362,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 422.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 34,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,244 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of HSKA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,119. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $716.92 million, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Heska Corp has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

