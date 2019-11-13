Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Posts Earnings Results

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. 1,143,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP John Poyhonen bought 5,143 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $90,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart bought 4,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $79,992.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,417.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 306,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,185. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

