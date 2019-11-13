Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Helen of Troy worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $155.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $169.25.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.55 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

