Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,764,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.20% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $405,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,737 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after purchasing an additional 883,572 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after purchasing an additional 576,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,255,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

HTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

