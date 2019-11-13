Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. 371,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

