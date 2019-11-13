Head-To-Head Survey: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) vs. Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Assets Trust and Mack Cali Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mack Cali Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus price target of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Mack Cali Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mack Cali Realty is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Mack Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Assets Trust and Mack Cali Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $330.87 million 8.38 $27.20 million $2.09 22.13 Mack Cali Realty $530.61 million 3.63 $84.11 million $1.83 11.62

Mack Cali Realty has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. Mack Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mack Cali Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Assets Trust pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mack Cali Realty pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mack Cali Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and Mack Cali Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 11.29% 3.77% 1.59% Mack Cali Realty 39.15% 11.35% 3.88%

Summary

Mack Cali Realty beats American Assets Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.7 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

