Head-To-Head Analysis: Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) versus VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (NASDAQ:VWAGY)

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Spartan Motors and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Motors 1.70% 11.81% 5.46% VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR 4.85% 9.88% 2.52%

Spartan Motors has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Spartan Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Spartan Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spartan Motors and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Motors $816.16 million 0.77 $15.01 million $0.48 37.19 VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR $278.54 billion 0.36 $14.33 billion $2.78 7.17

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Motors. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spartan Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spartan Motors and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00 VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR 1 1 3 0 2.40

Spartan Motors currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Spartan Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spartan Motors is more favorable than VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR.

Dividends

Spartan Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Spartan Motors pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Spartan Motors beats VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands. This segment also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and distributes related aftermarket parts and accessories. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment provides emergency response cabs and chassis, pumpers, aerial ladder components for fire trucks, rescue equipment, tankers, and parts and accessories under the Spartan, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST brands, as well as offers body, aerial, pump, drivetrain, and chassis repair and maintenance services. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment offers motor home chassis; and defense and specialty chassis and vehicles, as well as provides related aftermarket parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis. The company sells its products through a network of independent truck dealers, original equipment manufacturers, dealer distributors, leasing companies, and municipalities and other governmental entities, as well as to commercial and individual end users. Spartan Motors, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan.

