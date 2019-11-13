HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

HCI Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.62. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. HCI Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCI. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.