Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) declared a dividend on Friday, October 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 552,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,435.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.