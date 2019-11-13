Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €82.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRN. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($78.49) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.35 ($71.34).

Krones stock opened at €62.95 ($73.20) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.47. Krones has a 52 week low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 52 week high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

