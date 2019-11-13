Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.23

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.27. Harvey Norman shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,089,197 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. Harvey Norman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.04%.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

