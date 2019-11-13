Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,007 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Get Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NAIL traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $77.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.