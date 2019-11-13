Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 4,058 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 396,135 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.