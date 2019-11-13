Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 1,403 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.98. 8,762,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,173,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $113.42 and a 12 month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

