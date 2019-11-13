Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,757 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,806. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

