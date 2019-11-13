Harmer Peter Sells 100,000 Shares of Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) Stock

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.93 ($5.62), for a total value of A$792,500.00 ($562,056.74).

Harmer Peter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of Insurance Australia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.91 ($5.61), for a total value of A$790,700.00 ($560,780.14).

On Friday, October 18th, Harmer Peter acquired 180,659 shares of Insurance Australia Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.95 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,435,335.76 ($1,017,968.62).

Shares of Insurance Australia Group stock opened at A$7.73 ($5.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. Insurance Australia Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$6.53 ($4.63) and a 12 month high of A$8.74 ($6.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$8.00.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.