Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $208.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,833,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.06. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.54.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

