Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $286,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 18.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 72,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,194. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

